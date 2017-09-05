  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Space 05 September 2017
    1 minute read 
    Return to Earth

    Astronauts and cosmonauts from the International Space Station return to terra firma.

    The Soyuz MS-04 lands in Kazakhstan, bringing astronauts home from the International Space Station.
    The Soyuz MS-04 lands in Kazakhstan, bringing astronauts home from the International Space Station.
    NASA / Bill Ingalls

    The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 (Kazakh time).

    Whitson is returning after 288 days in space where she served as a member of the Expedition 50, 51 and 52 crews. Yurchikhin and Fischer are returning after 136 days in space where they served as members of the Expedition 51 and 52 crews onboard the International Space Station.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
