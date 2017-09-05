  • Latest
    Reaching for the stars: Voyager at 40

    Four decades after leaving Earth, the twin Voyager spacecraft continue their mission into interstellar space.


    In 1977, NASA launched the twin Voyager spacecraft to traverse the far reaches of the solar system and beyond. Voyager 2 left on August 20, followed by Voyager 1 on September 5.

    These remote ambassadors still beam messages back to Earth 40 years later, with data from their deep space travels. Voyager 1 is about 13 billion miles from Earth, in interstellar space, and Voyager 2 is not far behind.

    Find out more about the Voyager mission at NASA.

