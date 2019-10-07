This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 07 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Rare view of a jellyfish galaxy

    A colourful blend of gases is captured between several telescopes.

    European Southern Observatory

    The rather uninspired name of this jellyfish galaxy, ESO 137-001, belies this breathtaking image, created by composite data from several telescopes.

    The optical light is from Hubble, the orange regions – cold gas/molecular hydrogen (-250°C) – from ALMA and the purple warm gas from the Very Large Telescope.

    It’s the first detailed map of the molecular hydrogen distribution in jellyfish galaxies and the different parts of the tail.

    ESO 137-001, or the Norma cluster galaxy, is one of the closest jellyfish galaxies to us, which are so named because of the tentacles of gas and young stars that trail behind them.

    Normally, stars are created within galaxies, and it’s unclear how stars appear in the tail of jellyfish galaxies. This image sheds light on the mystery by revealing the cold molecular hydrogen in the tail, suggesting that stars are actually formed there.


    Explore #jellyfish #galaxy
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles