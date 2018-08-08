This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Explainer Space 08 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    Radio astronomy explained

    Scientists release an animation explaining the extraordinary mechanics of using radio waves to explore the universe.

    International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research

    Astronomers have different ways of watching the universe, including optical devices such as NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, and radio telescopes such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). But how do radio telescopes actually work? This animation, prepared by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), based in Western Australia, shows how both dish and dipole antennae receive radio waves to observe distant galaxies, and what astronomers do with that data.

    Explore #radio astronomy #astronomy #telescopes #Hubble Space Telescope #Square Kilometre Array
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/story/index.html
    2. https://www.skatelescope.org/
    3. https://www.icrar.org/
