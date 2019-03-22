This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 22 March 2019
    Pulsar cannonball run

    Image captures rare high-speed phenomenon.

    PSR J0002+6216, heading out fast.

    Composite by Jayanne English, University of Manitoba; F. Schinzel et al.; NRAO/AUI/NSF; DRAO/Canadian Galactic Plane Survey; and NASA/IRAS.

    Astronomers using the National Science Foundation’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico have found a pulsar speeding from its presumed birthplace at nearly 1120 kilometres per second, with its trail pointing directly back at the centre of a shell of debris from the supernova explosion that created it.

    “This pulsar has completely escaped the remnant of debris from the supernova explosion,” says Frank Schinzel, of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO). “It’s very rare for a pulsar to get enough of a kick for us to see this.”

    The pulsar has been dubbed PSR J0002+6216, and about 6500 light-years from Earth.

    Explore #pulsar #astronomy
