Preparing for takeoff

A Soyuz rocket is rolled out by train to the launch pad on Monday 4 June 2018 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

At 9:12 p.m. east coast Australian time (5:12 p.m. Baikonur time) on Wednesday 6 June, the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff.

It will carry Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst on a journey to the International Space Station.