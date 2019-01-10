This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 10 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Preparing for space, rolling coverage

    Archival image reveals early astronaut crisis training

    Gimbal of doom: NASA’s early training rig.

    NASA

    Dating from 1959, this time-delay image shows a piece of custom-built NASA training equipment known as the Multiple Axis Space Test Inertia Facility, or MASTIF.

    Used for training astronauts preparing for Project Mercury, the gimballing rig was designed to simulate a tumbling, out-of-control spacecraft. It was housed at the Lewis Research Centre – now the John H. Glenn Research Centre – in Cleveland, US.

    Looking perhaps more at home in a funfair than an aeronautical institution, MASTIF was deployed for only a couple of years, before being dismantled in the early 1960s.

