Power and stillness

The image captures the powerful Dnieper River, its journey through Russia temporarily halted by below-freezing temperatures. The undulating course of the water is mirrored, or perhaps echoed, by swirling snowdrifts across the adjacent landscape.

The picture was taken by the European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet, on board the International Space Station. He likens it to the paintings of legendary Japanese artist, Katsushika Hokusai.