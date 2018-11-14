This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 14 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Power and stillness

    High above Russia, the ISS witnesses frozen beauty.

    The Dneiper River, north of Kiev.

    The Dneiper River, north of Kiev.

Pesquet/ESA

    Pesquet/ESA

    The image captures the powerful Dnieper River, its journey through Russia temporarily halted by below-freezing temperatures. The undulating course of the water is mirrored, or perhaps echoed, by swirling snowdrifts across the adjacent landscape.

    The picture was taken by the European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet, on board the International Space Station. He likens it to the paintings of legendary Japanese artist, Katsushika Hokusai.

