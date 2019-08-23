Photo exhibition celebrates Moon landing

The exhibition also showcases the technology that got us there. Ballarat International Foto Biennale

A new exhibition in the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum in Victoria, Australia, is celebrating all things the Moon.

To the Moon and Back is a photographic exploration celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The exhibition reminds us just how miniscule we are in the universe, with photo collections of outer space as well as the technology we used to travel there.

And, while astronauts no longer walk the surface of the Moon (for now), the event promises to continue to fuel our imaginations of one of the greatest stories of humankind.

The event is a part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and runs from 23 August to 20 October.

The exhibition is curated by visual artist, writer and academic Rebecca Najdowski who worked with Melbourne-based artist and academic Dr. Colleen Boyle.



It features work from a diverse group of artists from across the world– with each one presenting a contemporary exploration of the continuing relevance of the historic event.

Visitors can learn how astronauts live in space as well as taking part in different creative sun-print and light-box activities.

More details are available here.