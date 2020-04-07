This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 07 April 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Persevering with preparations

    New wheels added to the next Mars rover.

    Three of the six flight wheels – still in protective antistatic foil – attached to NASA's Perseverance rover, which is inverted on a handling fixture.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    NASA missions continue to make progress, COVID-19 notwithstanding.

    Yesterday we showed you the primary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope as it will look in space. Today we have an updated view of the Perseverance rover, which is due to head for Mars in July or August.

    In some of the last steps required prior to stacking the spacecraft components in the configuration they'll be in atop the Atlas V rocket, the rover's six flight wheels and parachute have been installed.

    The wheels are re-engineered versions of what are on the Curiosity rover. Machined out of a block of flight-grade aluminium and equipped with titanium spokes, they are slightly larger in diameter but narrower, with skins that are almost a millimetre thicker.

    They also feature new treads, or grousers, to provide more grip and better withstand pressure from sharp rocks. In place of Curiosity's 24 chevron-pattern treads are 48 gently curved ones.

    Perseverance is scheduled to land at Mars’ Jezero Crater on 18 February next year. It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterise the Red Planet's climate and geology, and collect samples for future return to Earth.

    Explore #Mars rover #Curiosity
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://cosmosmagazine.com/space/james-webb-s-mirror-in-all-its-glory
    2. https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
    3. https://mars.nasa.gov/msl/home/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles