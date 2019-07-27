This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 27 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    No telescope needed

    Milky Way is there for the eye to see.

     A galaxy in full view (live, not in the movies)

    ESO/Y. Beletsky (LCO)

    This striking image was taken from the Paranal Observatory in Chile without having to use any of its arsenal of telescopes – which include the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and four Auxiliary Telescopes that can work together to form the Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI).

    It shows the Milky Way over the Residencia, which is home away from home in the Atacama Desert for European Southern Observatory astronomers and technicians.

    The building featured in scenes from the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.

