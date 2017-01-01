New day, new year

ESA / NASA

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this photograph from the International Space Station on 25 November 2016 and shared it on social media.

He commented: "Sunrises. We experience 16 sunrises every 24 hours on the International Space Station as it takes us 90 minutes to do a complete orbit of our planet flying at 28,800 kilometres per hour. Of course we don't notice most of the sunrises as we are working inside, but every now and again I can take a picture."