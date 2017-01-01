New day, new year
Astronauts on the space station are treated to 16 sunrises every 24 hours.
Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this photograph from the International Space Station on 25 November 2016 and shared it on social media.
He commented: "Sunrises. We experience 16 sunrises every 24 hours on the International Space Station as it takes us 90 minutes to do a complete orbit of our planet flying at 28,800 kilometres per hour. Of course we don't notice most of the sunrises as we are working inside, but every now and again I can take a picture."
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine