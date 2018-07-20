Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    • News Space 20 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Neptune, as you’ve never seen it

    A beefed-up telescope promises much-improved images for astronomers. Andrew Masterson reports.

    Neptune, pictured using the new laser tomography system at the Very Large Telescope.
    Neptune, pictured using the new laser tomography system at the Very Large Telescope.
    ESO

    A new optics system fitted to the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile’s Atacama Desert has gone into operation, producing images as crisp, its operators say, as those produced by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

    The new system (dubbed, a little clumsily, GALACSI) uses a method known as laser tomography. The method deploys a number of high-powered lasers, aiming them into the sky to create what could be described as simulated guide-stars.

    By measuring these it is possible to calculate to a high degree of accuracy the amount of turbulence and interference present in the Earth’s atmosphere above the telescope. This can then be corrected during the image processing stage, producing pictures with far greater clarity than those obtained by other earth-bound observatories.

    A similar system is being built into the Australian National University’s Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), currently being constructed on the summit of a mountain called Las Campanas, also in Chile. The GMT is expected to be operational by 2020.

    The VLT’s first test images using the GALACSI apparatus focussed on Neptune, with a result markedly different to other pictures of the planet.

    Andrew Masterson is news editor of Cosmos.
    1. http://www.eso.org/public/news/eso1824/
    2. https://rsaa.anu.edu.au/research/established-projects/giant-magellan-telescope-integral-field-spectrograph-gmtifs
