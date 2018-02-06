Musk’s Falcon Heavy rocket prepares to blast off

In the early hours of this morning (5.30am, Australian east coast time) Elon Musk’s Falcon Heavy rocket will launch on its first flight.

Lifting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the reusable Falcon, powered by 27 engines, standing as tall as a 20-storey building, and weighing as much as 18 Boeing 747 aircraft, will fly towards Mars.

During the launch phase, the Falcon will shed its three first stage core boosters. Two of them are scheduled to touch down at landing pads operated by Musk’s company SpaceX at the Cape Canaveral Air Base. The third (if everything goes to plan) will land on a drone ship positioned in Atlantic Ocean. The ship is called the Of Course I Still Love You.

The Falcon Heavy is capable of carrying a 63-tonne payload into low-Earth orbit, and, on paper, could carry a 16-tonne load to Mars.

On this flight, however, the cargo will be much lighter. The rocket will carry Musk’s own cherry-red 2008 Tesla car. As the thing lifts off, according to Musk, the car will have its stereo system pumping, playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”.

The car, Musk said late last year, “will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on ascent.”