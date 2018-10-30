This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 30 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Meet NASA’s electric pumpkin

    Researchers take a break from aeronautics to make some Halloween decorations.

    NASA’s interactive pumpkin.

    NASA's interactive pumpkin.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    What happens when the boffins in NASA’s Jet propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology decide to stop work for a while and – like much of the US population – start doing clever things to pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween?

    Well, this, for one thing: a mechanised gourd that lifts its lid and flashes a light every time someone hits a switch. Other creations this year included a pumpkin on a parachute, and pumpkin desk lamps.

    Working at JPL, it seems, isn’t always rocket science.

    Explore #NASA #Halloween
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
