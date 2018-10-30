Meet NASA’s electric pumpkin

NASA’s interactive pumpkin.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

What happens when the boffins in NASA’s Jet propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology decide to stop work for a while and – like much of the US population – start doing clever things to pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween?

Well, this, for one thing: a mechanised gourd that lifts its lid and flashes a light every time someone hits a switch. Other creations this year included a pumpkin on a parachute, and pumpkin desk lamps.

Working at JPL, it seems, isn’t always rocket science.