Meet NASA’s electric pumpkin
Researchers take a break from aeronautics to make some Halloween decorations.
What happens when the boffins in NASA’s Jet propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology decide to stop work for a while and – like much of the US population – start doing clever things to pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween?
Well, this, for one thing: a mechanised gourd that lifts its lid and flashes a light every time someone hits a switch. Other creations this year included a pumpkin on a parachute, and pumpkin desk lamps.
Working at JPL, it seems, isn’t always rocket science.