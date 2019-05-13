Martian moon, three ways

This video shows one of the moons of Mars, Phobos, filmed in visible light by NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter.

The images were taken, from top to bottom, on September 29, 2017, Febuary 15, 2018, and April 24, 2019. The movement, by the way, is more apparent than real, an artefact of shifting by the orbiter’s infrared camera, known as the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS).



In the central panel, Deimos, Mars' other moon, can also be seen.