This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 13 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Martian moon, three ways

    Orbiter imaging reveals Phobos from differing perspectives

    A triptych of Phobos.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/SSI

    This video shows one of the moons of Mars, Phobos, filmed in visible light by NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter.

    The images were taken, from top to bottom, on September 29, 2017, Febuary 15, 2018, and April 24, 2019. The movement, by the way, is more apparent than real, an artefact of shifting by the orbiter’s infrared camera, known as the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS).

    In the central panel, Deimos, Mars' other moon, can also be seen.

    Explore #Mars #Mars Orbiter
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://mars.nasa.gov/odyssey/mission/overview/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles