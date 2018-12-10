Mars, at a stretch

On its eighth day on the Red Planet, NASA's Mars InSight, preparing to start work, flexes its robotic arm and takes a picture of itself.

This image, originally captured last week, shows the arm above a copper-coloured hexagonal structure – a seismometer, shortly to be deployed – the instrument’s conical protective cover and, to the right, the black cylindrical Heat Flow and Physical Properties Probe (HP3).



And beyond the lander itself, the vast rocky expanse of the Elysium Planitia.