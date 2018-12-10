This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 10 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Mars, at a stretch

    InSight limbers up, getting ready.

    A message from Mars: InSight chances its arm.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    On its eighth day on the Red Planet, NASA's Mars InSight, preparing to start work, flexes its robotic arm and takes a picture of itself.

    This image, originally captured last week, shows the arm above a copper-coloured hexagonal structure – a seismometer, shortly to be deployed – the instrument’s conical protective cover and, to the right, the black cylindrical Heat Flow and Physical Properties Probe (HP3).

    And beyond the lander itself, the vast rocky expanse of the Elysium Planitia.

    Explore #Mars #InSight #NASA
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
