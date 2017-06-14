Mars as you’ve never seen it before





Towering dunes, massive craters, dust devils and fractured landscapes. You’ve never seen Mars quite like this.

Since arriving in Mars orbit in 2006, the Mars Orbital Reconnaissance High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, MOR HiRISE for short, has sent back more than 250,000 images revealing Mars in ways never seen before.

The very best of these images have been converted to false colour by NASA and compiled here by graphic designer Kamil Bubeła, to more easily show the diverse terrain features of Mars.

False colour images are artificially enhanced versions of the original picture. They’re used to highlight different textures and materials that would be less obvious, or even invisible, if the original colouration was used.