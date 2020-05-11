This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 11 May 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Lucky imaging creates quite an image

    Here’s Jupiter in all its infrared glory.

    International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley) and team Acknowledgments: Mahdi Zamani.

    Researchers using the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii and a technique known as lucky imaging have collected some of the highest resolution images of Jupiter ever obtained from the ground.

    This one, showing the entire plant in infrared light, was compiled from a mosaic of nine separate pointings on 29 May 2019.

    From a lucky imaging set of 38 exposures taken at each pointing, the research team selected the sharpest 10%, combining them to image one ninth of Jupiter's disk. Stacks of exposures at the nine pointings were then combined to make one clear, global view of the planet.

    Even though it only takes a few seconds for Gemini to create each image set, completing all 38 exposures in a set can take minutes – long enough for features to rotate noticeably across the disc.

    In order to compare and combine the images, they are first mapped to their actual latitude and longitude on Jupiter, using the limb, or edge of the disc, as a reference. Once the mosaics are compiled into a full disc, the final images are some of the highest-resolution infrared views of Jupiter ever taken from the ground.

    The work is part of a multi-year joint observing program with the Hubble Space Telescope in support of NASA’s Juno mission. It was led by Michael Wong, from the University of California, Berkeley, and is described in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal.

    Wong and colleagues have made the processed Gemini and Hubble data available to other researchers through the Mikulski Archives for Space Telescopes.

    Explore #Jupiter
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. http://www.gemini.edu
    2. https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/lucky-imaging/
    3. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/juno/main/index.html
    4. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4365/ab775f
    5. https://archive.stsci.edu/hlsp/wfcj
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles