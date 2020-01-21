This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 21 January 2020
    1 minute read 
    Lighting up the desert

    Two sources make for a sublime view.

    P. Horálek/ESO

    No, a flying saucer has not just landed in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

    This is the Residencia, the home for the astronomers, engineers and technicians who work at the European Space Observatory’s Paranal Observatory near Cerro Paranal.

    By day, the 35-metre-diameter dome lets sunlight in. At night, it provides a light show to complement, if not eclipse, what is going on above – in this image, the Milky Way’s kaleidoscopic arch of blues, reds and pinks.

    Two neighbouring galaxies — the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds — can be seen as white smudges beneath the curve of the Milky Way.

    Explore #Milky Way #ESO
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
