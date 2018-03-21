  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 21 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space

    A very long range portrait of Earth.

    Earth and the Moon: the view from 5 million kilometres away.
    Earth and the Moon: the view from 5 million kilometres away.
    NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona

    From a distance of a little over 5 million kilometres, Earth really comes into perspective. In this composite image taken on 2 October 2017 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, Earth and the Moon – and the 380,000 kilometres of space in between them – can be clearly seen.

    To produce this colour image, three different colour filters were used, with the images then stacked on top of each other. The Earth and Moon were each color-corrected, and the Moon was “stretched” (brightened) to make it more easily visible.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
