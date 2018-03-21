Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space

From a distance of a little over 5 million kilometres, Earth really comes into perspective. In this composite image taken on 2 October 2017 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, Earth and the Moon – and the 380,000 kilometres of space in between them – can be clearly seen.

To produce this colour image, three different colour filters were used, with the images then stacked on top of each other. The Earth and Moon were each color-corrected, and the Moon was “stretched” (brightened) to make it more easily visible.