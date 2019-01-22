This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 22 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    It’s busy in the skies above the Atacama Desert

    And very soon there will be many new antennas on the horizon. 

    P. Horálek/ESO/CTAO

    Hundreds of astronomical objects are visible in this image taken at the European Southern Observatory in Chile, including star clusters, nebulae, dust clouds and other galaxies — most notably the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, visible to the upper right.

    However, something much closer to home is vying for our attention. To the far right of the image, a silver arc streaks across the sky. This arc is actually composed of two closely-spaced lines, caused by sunlight bouncing off the antennae of two Iridium communication satellites currently orbiting the Earth.

    This dry, barren section of the Atacama Desert has been selected to host the southern part of the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA), a remarkable array of 99 antennas that will gaze up at this incredible sky in search of high-energy gamma rays.

    Explore #European Southern Observatory #gamma ray
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.cta-observatory.org
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles