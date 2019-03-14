This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 14 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Inside a guppy, heading for the moon

    NASA locks in behind a permanent lunar presence.

    NASA boss Jim Bridenstine wondering how high the moon.

    NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

    Following a big publicity push this week to cement NASA’s renewed determination to establish a permanent base on the moon – whether staffed by robots or humans – the organisation’s administrator Jim Bridenstine posed inside the Super Guppy aircraft at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

    The Guppy is a huge plane, set to be used soon to ferry the crew module from an Orion spacecraft to a facility in Ohio for the next round of testing.

    Orions will serve as exploration vehicles for a new round of space missions set to begin, after test flights, in the early 2020s.

    Explore #Moon #NASA #Orion
