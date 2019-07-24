This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 24 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    India heading to the Moon

    Chandrayaan-2 lifts off for a seven-week trip.

    Chandrayaan-2 takes to the skies aboard the GSLV MkIII-M1 launch vehicle.

    India Space Research Organisation

    India's second mission to the Moon is under way.

    After a smooth 20-hour countdown, the GSLV MkIII-M1 launch vehicle lifted off as planned from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, and, officials report, all subsequent flight events occurred as scheduled.

    About 16 minutes 14 seconds after lift-off, the vehicle injected the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into an elliptical Earth orbit. Immediately afterwards, the solar array of the spacecraft automatically was deployed and ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, took control of the spacecraft.

    In the coming days, a series of orbit manoeuvres will be carried out using Chandrayaan-2’s onboard propulsion system. This will raise the spacecraft orbit in steps and then place it in the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

    It is scheduled to arrive at the Moon’s south polar region on 7 September.

