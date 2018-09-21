This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Space 21 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    In deep space, Hayabusa 2 reaches its destination

    Asteroid-sampling mission moves into high gear.

    The view to the asteroid Ryugu from the craft Hayabusa 2, as it descends towards its destination.

    JAXA

    On Friday, September 21, roves called MINERVA-II A and B began their descent from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s craft Hayabusa 2 towards its destination – an asteroid called Ryugu, about 95,400 kilometres from Earth.

    Hayabusa 2 was launched in December 2014, and has been orbiting the asteroid since June 27 this year.

    Today, the next part of its mission began. The craft began a descent towards Ryugu, moving at about 10 centimetres per minute from a start point of 1.5 kilometres up. When ready, it will deploy two small robots onto the surface.

    Once landed, the Minervas will explore the asteroid, literally hopping from place to place. So weak is the gravity on Ryugu that the robots will spend about 15 minutes in the air each time they launch.

    Over the coming months, a third rover, MINERVA-112, and a larger lander called MASCOT, will also be deployed.

    The landers, and Hayabusa 2, will gather samples from the asteroid. The craft will eventually return them to Earth, landing at the close of 2020.

    During its descent, the craft beamed images of the final stages of its journey back to Japanese mission control, which in turn broadcast them in real time.

    Explore #JAXA #Hayabusa 2 #Ryugu #asteroid
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
