    • Image of the Day Space 14 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Impossibly distant, impossibly huge, a fairy

    Observatory images combine to depict galactic anthropomorphic delight.

    650 million light-years away, Tinkerbell thrives.

    ESO

    Three galaxies collide to form a shape that astronomers have dubbed The Bird – although many prefer the name Tinkerbell.

    The image is 10 years old now, a three-colour construction that combines different exposures taken by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

    The Bird – or the fairy – falls within the constellation of Sagittarius, and sits around 650 million light years from Earth.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
