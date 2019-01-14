Impossibly distant, impossibly huge, a fairy
Observatory images combine to depict galactic anthropomorphic delight.
Three galaxies collide to form a shape that astronomers have dubbed The Bird – although many prefer the name Tinkerbell.
The image is 10 years old now, a three-colour construction that combines different exposures taken by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.
The Bird – or the fairy – falls within the constellation of Sagittarius, and sits around 650 million light years from Earth.
