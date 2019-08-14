This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 14 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Hubble captures galaxies interacting

    Eventually the luminescent two will become one.

    The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this striking view of UGC 2369.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Evans

    This galactic duo is known as UGC 2369.

    According to the European Space Agency, the galaxies are interacting, meaning their mutual gravitational attraction is pulling them closer and closer together and distorting their shapes in the process.

    A tenuous bridge of gas, dust and stars can be seen connecting the two galaxies, created when they pulled material out into space across the diminishing divide between them.

    Over time, the two galaxies will likely merge into one – already nicknamed Milkomeda.

    Explore #galaxies #Hubble Telescope
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
