Hubble captures galaxies interacting

This galactic duo is known as UGC 2369.

According to the European Space Agency, the galaxies are interacting, meaning their mutual gravitational attraction is pulling them closer and closer together and distorting their shapes in the process.



A tenuous bridge of gas, dust and stars can be seen connecting the two galaxies, created when they pulled material out into space across the diminishing divide between them.



Over time, the two galaxies will likely merge into one – already nicknamed Milkomeda.