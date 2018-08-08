How does a radio telescope work?

International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research

Astronomers have different ways of watching the universe, including optical devices such as NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, and radio telescopes such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). But how do radio telescopes actually work? This animation, prepared by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), based in Western Australia, shows how both dish and dipole antennae receive radio waves to observe distant galaxies, and what astronomers do with that data.