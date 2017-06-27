How big are the planets?





It’s easy to feel small in the vastness of our solar system. Get ready to feel even smaller: this video provides an enthralling perspective on the actual size of our planet next to its companions in the section of space we call home.

Comparing dwarf planets like Pluto – with its diameter of 2374 kilometres – to planets like Neptune – which boasts a whopping 49,244 kilometre diameter – grants a fascinating insight into the range of sizes of objects in our solar system.

Outweighing all other contenders, the video culminates to reveal the massive magnitude of the Sun: with a diameter of 1,391,400 kilometres, it’s more than 100 times bigger than planet Earth.