    Video Space 27 June 2017
    1 minute read 
    How big are the planets?

    If you’ve ever wondered how big the planets really are, this video helps put things in perspective.


    It’s easy to feel small in the vastness of our solar system. Get ready to feel even smaller: this video provides an enthralling perspective on the actual size of our planet next to its companions in the section of space we call home.

    Comparing dwarf planets like Pluto – with its diameter of 2374 kilometres – to planets like Neptune – which boasts a whopping 49,244 kilometre diameter – grants a fascinating insight into the range of sizes of objects in our solar system.

    Outweighing all other contenders, the video culminates to reveal the massive magnitude of the Sun: with a diameter of 1,391,400 kilometres, it’s more than 100 times bigger than planet Earth.

