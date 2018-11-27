This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 27 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Home sweet home: a 3D printed moon base

    The first lunar houses are likely to be made on site.

    An astronaut surveys a lunar base, the Earth visible in the sky.

    An astronaut surveys a lunar base, the Earth visible in the sky.

    RegoLight, visualisation: Liquifer Systems Group, 2018

    The European Space Agency has released this image, depicting one possible scenario for life on the moon.

    In line with research conducted by both state and privately funded organisations around the globe, space agencies are looking at 3D-printing technologies as a way of constructing lunar living quarters without the need to transport building materials from Earth.

    “The selected print processes would allow available materials to be recycled for different purposes,” explains Antonella Sgambati of OHB System AG, managing ESA’s research project.

    “Another major benefit of 3D printing – otherwise known as additive manufacturing – is the breadth of design options it allows. Components, products and the print process itself can be redesigned based on their intended final usage in the lunar base. Decisions can be made on how best to link available materials with the hardware to be printed.”

    Explore #Moon #3D printing #ESA #European Space Agency
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles