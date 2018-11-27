Home sweet home: a 3D printed moon base

The European Space Agency has released this image, depicting one possible scenario for life on the moon.

In line with research conducted by both state and privately funded organisations around the globe, space agencies are looking at 3D-printing technologies as a way of constructing lunar living quarters without the need to transport building materials from Earth.

“The selected print processes would allow available materials to be recycled for different purposes,” explains Antonella Sgambati of OHB System AG, managing ESA’s research project.

“Another major benefit of 3D printing – otherwise known as additive manufacturing – is the breadth of design options it allows. Components, products and the print process itself can be redesigned based on their intended final usage in the lunar base. Decisions can be made on how best to link available materials with the hardware to be printed.”