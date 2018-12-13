This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Home delivery, if home is 400km above the Earth

    In orbit, even parcel post is spectacular.

    If it’s not there in 10 minutes, it’s free.

    ESA/Gerst

    Looking out of the widow of the International Space Station earlier this month, mission commander Alexander Gerst enjoyed a clear view of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft en route to bring supplies.

    The incoming vehicle contained a number of new scientific instruments, including a device for taking super-accurate laser measurements of the planet’s forests, and a small satellite deployment mechanism.

    The Dragon will remain bolted on to the ISS until some time in January, at which point it will begin its return journey, loaded with completed experiments, superannuated hardware and other stuff not wanted on voyage.

