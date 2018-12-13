Home delivery, if home is 400km above the Earth

Looking out of the widow of the International Space Station earlier this month, mission commander Alexander Gerst enjoyed a clear view of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft en route to bring supplies.

The incoming vehicle contained a number of new scientific instruments, including a device for taking super-accurate laser measurements of the planet’s forests, and a small satellite deployment mechanism.

The Dragon will remain bolted on to the ISS until some time in January, at which point it will begin its return journey, loaded with completed experiments, superannuated hardware and other stuff not wanted on voyage.