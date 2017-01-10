  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Space 10 January 2017
    Here comes the sun

    When you see 16 sunrises each Earth day, you'd think they'd lose their sheen.

    ESA / NASA

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet took this image from on board the International Space Station. He posted it on social media, commenting: "Flying into the sunrise is really cool. When the sun hits the Cupola windows, you can immediately feel its heat warming up the station."

    Thomas' Proxima mission is the ninth long-duration mission for an ESA astronaut. It is named after the closest star to the sun, continuing a tradition of naming missions with French astronauts after stars and constellations.

    Explore #Sun #international space station #Image of the Day
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine
