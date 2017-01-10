Here comes the sun

ESA / NASA

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet took this image from on board the International Space Station. He posted it on social media, commenting: "Flying into the sunrise is really cool. When the sun hits the Cupola windows, you can immediately feel its heat warming up the station."

Thomas' Proxima mission is the ninth long-duration mission for an ESA astronaut. It is named after the closest star to the sun, continuing a tradition of naming missions with French astronauts after stars and constellations.

