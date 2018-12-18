This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 18 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Hello down there!

    Orbiter pinpoints InSight at rest on Mars.

    Newly released orbiter photographs show the InSight lander, and its detritus, on Mars.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

    Even on Mars, Big Brother is watching.

    NASA has released these three images taken recently by the HiRISE camera onboard its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The pictures show, gleaming in reflected light, and from left to right, the Mars InSight lander’s discarded parachute, the vehicle itself, and the abandoned heat shield.

    The dark circle surrounds InSight, the result of scorching caused by its landing rockets. Its solar panels are just visible, extending either side.

