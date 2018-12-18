Hello down there!

Even on Mars, Big Brother is watching.



NASA has released these three images taken recently by the HiRISE camera onboard its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The pictures show, gleaming in reflected light, and from left to right, the Mars InSight lander’s discarded parachute, the vehicle itself, and the abandoned heat shield.

The dark circle surrounds InSight, the result of scorching caused by its landing rockets. Its solar panels are just visible, extending either side.