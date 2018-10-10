This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 10 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Half a century ago, shockwaves in miniature

    From little things, fast things grow.

    A model X-15 moving very fast, staying perfectly still.

    A model X-15 moving very fast, staying perfectly still.

    NASA/Robert G.Ferguson

    NASA test pilots are justly famed for their bravery, but before prototype planes are built, their response to the brutal physics of high-speed flight is modelled exhaustively at smaller scales.

    In this image, taken in March 1962, shock waves can be seen breaking across a miniature X-15 hypersonic rocket-powered aircraft. The model was set up inside in the Supersonic Pressure Tunnel built at NASA’s Langley Research Centre in the US.

    Full-size X-15s went on to set speed and altitude records. In October 1967, one piloted by William Knight reached 31,120 metres above the Earth and hit a top speed of 7274 kilometres per hour.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
