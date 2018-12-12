This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Space 12 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Greetings from Mars

    InSight takes a selfie.

    Looking back, looking down: InSight's self-portrait.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Combining a total of 11 photographs taken by a camera positioned on its robotic arm, NASA’s InSight lander, recently arrived on Mars, has created its first self-portrait.

    The resulting image shows the lander’s solar panels and its entire deck, including its science instruments.

    Sources at mission control also report that InSight has transmitted a 52-image mosaic that shows its landing site and the four-by-two-metre space directly in front of it that will become the craft’s work space.

    And, thus far at least, it’s all good news. The ground is flat, even and very dull.

    “The near-absence of rocks, hills and holes means it’ll be extremely safe for our instruments,” said principal investigator Bruce Banerdt.

    “This might seem like a pretty plain piece of ground if it weren’t on Mars, but we’re glad to see that.”

