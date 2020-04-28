Gravitational lensing, by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope turned 30 at the weekend, and the world is reminiscing about some of the iconic images it has provided over those three decades.

Each day this week our own Alan Duffy – an astronomer and professor at Swinburne University and Lead Scientist for the Royal Institution of Australia – will pick one of his favourites and explain why.



Here are his thoughts on today’s.



A prediction from Einstein that massive objects could bend the light around themselves, focussing it like a magnifying glass or lens, was revolutionary! Certainly no-one at the time believed it possible to ever see galaxy images distorted and lensed by other galaxies.

In this image, we see just such a “hall of mirrors” effect as four billion light-years away Abell 370 (a cluster of galaxies held together by a gigantic halo of otherwise invisible dark matter) lenses yet more distant galaxies behind itself.

The distortion of these distant galaxies into arcs and streaks of light allows us to map the gravity, or mass, of the cluster to reveal the dark matter. Hubble is so powerful it can even see fundamentally invisible parts of our universe.