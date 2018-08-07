Ghost of a supernova

Thin, red veins of energized gas mark the location of the supernova remnant HBH 3 in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

The puffy, white feature in the image is a portion of the star forming regions W3, W4 and W5. Infrared wavelengths of 3.6 microns have been mapped to blue, and 4.5 microns to red.

The white color of the star-forming region is a combination of both wavelengths, while the HBH 3 filaments radiate only at the longer 4.5 micron wavelength.