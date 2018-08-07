This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 07 August 2018
    Ghost of a supernova

    The remains of this long-dead star still float through the Milky Way.

    Faint red traces of the supernova remnant known as HBH 3 can be seen in this image.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/IPAC

    Thin, red veins of energized gas mark the location of the supernova remnant HBH 3 in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

    The puffy, white feature in the image is a portion of the star forming regions W3, W4 and W5. Infrared wavelengths of 3.6 microns have been mapped to blue, and 4.5 microns to red.

    The white color of the star-forming region is a combination of both wavelengths, while the HBH 3 filaments radiate only at the longer 4.5 micron wavelength.

    Explore #supernova #Milky Way #Spitzer Space Telescope
