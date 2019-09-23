This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 23 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Galaxy caught ejecting gas

    Telescopes capture stellar feedback in action.

    Messier 95 and associated gas.

    ESO/ R Leaman / D Gadotti / K Sandstrom / D Calzetti

    New observations of the galaxy NGC 3351, also known as Messier 95, have shown stellar feedback in action.

    This is the process of redistributing energy into the interstellar medium – the space in between the stars – within star-forming galaxies.

    In this galaxy, star formation is occurring in the ring surrounding the galaxy nucleus at such a violent rate that massive bubbles of hot gas can actually be seen being ejected. This gas can contribute both positively and negatively to ongoing star formation within the galaxy.

    Located in the constellation of Leo, Messier 95 is a spiral galaxy –a central bar-shaped structure composed of stars.

    The data for this observation were taken with ALMA, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope (VLT).

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
