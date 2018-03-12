  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 12 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Galaxies on the verge of collision

    As two galaxies draw close together, new stars are formed.

    Two spiral galaxies, about 350 million light-years away, in an early stage of merging.
    Two spiral galaxies, about 350 million light-years away, in an early stage of merging.
    ESA/Hubble, NASA

    This Hubble Space Telescope image shows Arp 256, a stunning system of two spiral galaxies, about 350 million light-years away, in an early stage of merging.

    The two galaxies show strongly distorted shapes and an astonishing number of blue knots of star formation that look like exploding fireworks. The star formation was triggered by the close interaction between the two galaxies.

    Explore #merging galaxies #Hubble Space Telescope
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles