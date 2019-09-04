Eye on the hurricane
ISS looks down on nature at its wildest.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch snapped this image of Hurricane Dorian as the International Space Station (ISS) flew over the area more than 320 kilometres above the Earth.
It’s a serene picture, that gives no indication of the devastation below.
