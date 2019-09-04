This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 04 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Eye on the hurricane

    ISS looks down on nature at its wildest. 

    Astronaut captures a moment in time. 

    NASA

    NASA astronaut Christina Koch snapped this image of Hurricane Dorian as the International Space Station (ISS) flew over the area more than 320 kilometres above the Earth.

    It’s a serene picture, that gives no indication of the devastation below.

    Explore #International Space Station #hurricane
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html
    2. https://edition.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-dorian-september-2019/index.html
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles