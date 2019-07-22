This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 22 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Earth, Moon and stars, all lined up

    You can’t beat the ISS for great night-time viewing.

    As far as the eye can see…

    NASA

    This was the view from International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited about 410 kilometres above the Pacific Ocean, southeast of the Hawaiian island chain, one quiet night.

    The crew could see the Earth's atmospheric glow, highlighted by the Moon and a starry orbital night-time background.

    Explore #international space station
