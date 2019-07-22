Earth, Moon and stars, all lined up
You can’t beat the ISS for great night-time viewing.
This was the view from International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited about 410 kilometres above the Pacific Ocean, southeast of the Hawaiian island chain, one quiet night.
The crew could see the Earth's atmospheric glow, highlighted by the Moon and a starry orbital night-time background.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
- https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html