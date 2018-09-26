This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 26 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Dust storms on Titan

    Images gathered by Cassini show turbulence on Saturn’s moon.

    Imagery gathered by Cassini reveals mysterious bright spots on Titan, thought to be dust storms.

    NASA/JPL

    This animation, released by NASA, is based on images captured by the Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer on the Cassini mission during several flybys of Saturn’s moon Titan in 2009 and 2010.

    The results show clear bright spots appearing close to the equator around the equinox that have been interpreted as evidence of dust storms. The brightenings were visible only for a short period of time – between 11 hours and five Earth weeks. They have not been seen in previous or subsequent images.

    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
