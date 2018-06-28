Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 28 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Dione and Saturn

    Saturn and its rings frame this striking image of the icy moon Dione.

    The moon Dione seen with Saturn and Saturn’s rings.
    The moon Dione seen with Saturn and Saturn’s rings.
    NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

    Taken by the NASA probe Cassini in October 2005 as it sped toward the pale, icy moon Dione, this photo is enriched by the tranquil gold and blue hues of Saturn in the distance.

    The horizontal stripes near the bottom of the image are Saturn’s rings. The spacecraft was nearly in the plane of the rings when the images were taken, thinning them by perspective and masking their awesome scale. The thin, curving shadows of the C ring and part of the B ring adorn the northern latitudes of Saturn visible here, a reminder of the rings’ grandeur.

    Images taken with blue, green and infrared (centered at 752 nanometers) spectral filters were used to create this colour view, which approximates the scene as it would appear to the human eye. Dione, like most of the other icy Saturnian satellites, looks no different in natural colour than in monochrome images.

    Explore #Saturn #Saturn's rings #Dione
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles