Cygnus in safe hands as it farewells ISS

This is Northrup Grumman's Cygnus resupply ship, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, firmly in the grip of the Canadarm2 robotic arm moments before its release ending its 83-day stay at the International Space Station.

Within 24 hours of its release, Cygnus began its secondary mission, hosting NASA’s Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiment – IV (Saffire-IV), which provides an environment to safely study fire in microgravity. It also deployed a series of payloads.



Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus’ deorbit to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Friday 29 May.