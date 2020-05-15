This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 15 May 2020
    1 minute read 
    Cygnus in safe hands as it farewells ISS

    But it’s work is not yet quite done.

    NASA

    This is Northrup Grumman's Cygnus resupply ship, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, firmly in the grip of the Canadarm2 robotic arm moments before its release ending its 83-day stay at the International Space Station.

    Within 24 hours of its release, Cygnus began its secondary mission, hosting NASA’s Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiment – IV (Saffire-IV), which provides an environment to safely study fire in microgravity. It also deployed a series of payloads.

    Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus’ deorbit to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Friday 29 May.

    Explore #ISS #NASA
    Cosmos editorial team.
    C86 front cover ovato
