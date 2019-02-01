This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 01 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    Curiosity says hi from Mars

    When you’re on a big trip, you gotta take a selfie.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

    NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this snappy snap of itself at the "Rock Hall" drill site, located on Vera Rubin Ridge.

    In fact, there are 57 individual images here – all taken by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera on the end of the rover’s robotic arm – then stitched together into a panorama.

    The scene is slightly dustier than usual, NASA says, due to a regional dust storm.

