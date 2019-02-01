Curiosity says hi from Mars

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this snappy snap of itself at the "Rock Hall" drill site, located on Vera Rubin Ridge.



In fact, there are 57 individual images here – all taken by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera on the end of the rover’s robotic arm – then stitched together into a panorama.

The scene is slightly dustier than usual, NASA says, due to a regional dust storm.