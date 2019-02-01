Curiosity says hi from Mars
When you’re on a big trip, you gotta take a selfie.
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this snappy snap of itself at the "Rock Hall" drill site, located on Vera Rubin Ridge.
In fact, there are 57 individual images here – all taken by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera on the end of the rover’s robotic arm – then stitched together into a panorama.
The scene is slightly dustier than usual, NASA says, due to a regional dust storm.
