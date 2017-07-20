Cubesat captures a new angle on spaceflight





We’ve all seen videos of a rocket launch from ground level. The drama of the countdown, the fire of the engines struggling against gravity, the smoke of the exhaust, and finally the bright arc of the rocket heading into the sky and into space.

But what does it look like from the other end of the journey? This short video, taken by a tiny cubesat owned by the American satellite imaging company Planet Labs, shows the high-altitude view of the launch of a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan.