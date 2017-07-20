  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Space 20 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Cubesat captures a new angle on spaceflight

    A tiny satellite has a unique perspective on a rocket launch


    We’ve all seen videos of a rocket launch from ground level. The drama of the countdown, the fire of the engines struggling against gravity, the smoke of the exhaust, and finally the bright arc of the rocket heading into the sky and into space.

    But what does it look like from the other end of the journey? This short video, taken by a tiny cubesat owned by the American satellite imaging company Planet Labs, shows the high-altitude view of the launch of a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan.

    Explore #spaceflight #cubesats
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles