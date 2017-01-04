  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 04 January 2017
    Cosmic splashes

    When a camera is peppered by cosmic rays, the blips can appear in images.

    ESO

    Sometimes, high-energy cosmic rays can hit a camera as it is observing the universe. These can be from distant exotic sources, such as a supernova, or they can be randomly emitted from near to the camera lens.

    Either way, the provide a sharp energy jolt to the camera, producing a tiny, white point in the image. These points can be seen by zooming in and looking closely at this image.

