This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 17 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Comet captured in colour

    Gemini scrambles to grab a photo opportunity.

    Two-colour composite image of C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) by Travis Rector.

    Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA.

    The first-ever comet from beyond our Solar System has been successfully imaged in multiple colours.

    The recently discovered C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) was captured using the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph on the Gemini North Telescope on Hawaii’s Maunakea.

    "This image was possible because of Gemini’s ability to rapidly adjust observations and observe objects like this, which have very short windows of visibility,” says Andrew Stephens, who coordinated the observations.

    “However, we really had to scramble for this one since we got the final details at 3:00 am and were observing it by 4:45.”

    The image shows a very pronounced tail, indicative of outgassing, which is what defines a cometary object.

    It was obtained with four 60-second exposures in bands (filters) r and g. Blue and red dashes are images of background stars which appear to streak due to the motion of the comet.

    Explore #comets
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. http://www.cometwatch.co.uk/interstellar-comet-c-2019-q4-borisov/
    2. https://www.gemini.edu/sciops/instruments/gmos/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles