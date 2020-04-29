Colliding galaxies, by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope turned 30 at the weekend, and the world is reminiscing about some of the iconic images it has provided over those three decades.

Each day this week our own Alan Duffy – an astronomer and professor at Swinburne University and Lead Scientist for the Royal Institution of Australia – will pick one of his favourites and explain why.



Here are his thoughts on today’s.



This is simply one of the most beautiful images ever captured by Hubble, showing a collision between two galaxies that wrap around each other. Their respective gravities stir clouds of gas to collapse and form gigantic clusters of new stars glowing a brilliant blue, heating the gas around that glows red, and dust lanes swirling around.



The fragility of galaxies, the dynamic nature of the Universe, and the colourful beauty of two objects merging to one. How can you not love that? A collision that began 200 to 300 million years ago, in an object 45 million light-years distant, is relevant for us all as it shows our future: the collision between our own Milky Way and the galaxy Andromeda.