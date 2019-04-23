This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 23 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Close up with a comet

    Massive archive of 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko images placed online.

    67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, captured by the ESA’s Rosetta.

    ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA

    This is a picture of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, taken by a camera system known as OSIRIS on board the European Space Agency’s spacecraft Rosetta.

    If you don’t like the look of it, don’t worry. There are 6,999 others from which to choose.

    In a marvellous demonstration of the principle that scientific evidence should be available to any and all comers, the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Munich, Germany, has released every single image of the comet taken during Rosetta’s close encounter between March 2014 and September 2016.

    They can be found, free and in perpetuity, here.

